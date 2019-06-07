Rebel Sound Records is proud to announce the release of Ben Barbic’s new single entitled “Fever” out now on all digital platforms. A big energy tune, with an island vibe ready to play at any club or party, “Fever” is sure to be a hit song performed on the biggest sound systems. The song is about meeting the person of your dreams in the islands of Hawaii, exploring with them, and taking in the island vibes as you spend your time together and never want to leave.

Featuring a catchy hook, thumping baseline, and fast driven lyrics, the single is a perfect summertime tune for any party or gathering. The riddim was co-produced by Florida producer Rick Haze, and Alex Levya. We hope you enjoy the free download link to the song below and please add it to your playlists and mixes today!

Listen to the full song here!