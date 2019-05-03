Reggae star Christopher Martin returns with the brand new album, And Then, his second studio effort via VP Records. The project, which features 15 songs, follows up his Billboard Top 5 2017 debut, Big Deal.

Headed by the singles “Bun Fi Bun,” “Can’t Dweet Again,” “Come Back” and most recently “Life,” the new album presents a well-rounded mix of ballads and up-tempo jams, showcasing his musical versatility and growth with a celebration centered around themes of love, rising above hardship and finding the good in every situation. And Then also features a standout cover of Mr. Big’s 1991 definitive track, “To Be With You.”

“And Then is a body of work I am very proud of and it comes at a time where I am embarking into a new chapter,” Martin states. “I have a newly born son and new music at the same time and that is a very special thing.”

From his humble beginnings in Jamaica’s St. Catherine Parish, in a rural district known as Back Pasture, to being catapulted into the entertainment limelight by winning Jamaica’s Rising Stars, Christopher Martin has kept his focus on developing his musical talents and becoming a great stage performer and all-around entertainer. Along the way, he teamed with influential producer and artist manager Robert Livingstone and company, later signing with VP Records. As exemplified through his energetic live performances and feel-good lyricism, his positive characteristic is as genuine as it is memorable, allowing him to organically make a name for himself on the beloved island and connect with audiences that stretch far beyond his backyard in the Caribbean.

Listen to ‘And Then’ below via Apple Music or here: https://cmartin.lnk.to/AndThenIP