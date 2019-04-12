Jamaican songstress Zia Benjamin, who has been featured on hits from the likes of Sean Paul to Major Lazer, releases the new single, “Rudie.”

On the eclectic offering, the rising talent continues to showcase her well-polished, powerhouse vocals will providing an audacious ultimatum to her man; Zia confronts his other lover to take a back seat. “Baby forget him, he’s mine all mine. You gonna regret it, wasting your time,” she boldly warns on the chorus. “He say he’s leaving the past behind. You’d better put those dreams to sleep, I’ll sing your lullaby.”

“Rudie” crosses several genres, including modern-day ska and soul, making for a finely-calibrated masterpiece. The track was produced by 3x GRAMMY-nominated production duo Loudcity Music and ZJ Sparks.

Listen to “Rudie” via Spotify below and other streaming platforms here!

Throughout spring and summer, Zia will continue to release new music, including material with XXXtentacion’s producers, Andre ‘Vibez’ Chevolleau (SZA, Lil Pump, Maluma, Damian Marley, Rio Santana) and JonFX. She is also prepping for her debut EP, Love In A Plastic Cup, slated to be released later in the year.

Zia’s musical influences are a cross-cultural patchwork of jazz, neo-soul, pop, and retro-dancehall converging into a sound she calls “Rum Shop Blues.” The layers in her sound are a reflection of her own identity as a mixed woman born in Jamaica to her father from Dominica and mother from Germany. 2019 is a major turning point not only for Zia but for women as a whole in Jamaica. Her presence shines during the island’s current renaissance of dynamic female talent.