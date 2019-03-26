The social impact of Reggae music has primarily impacted the lives of many in Jamaica. For as long as there’s been Jamaican music it’s remained inseparable to the people and the environment responsible for it. Culturally for many Jamaicans, music is one of the few ways in which the poor can create a distinct, black, Jamaican identity for themselves. It is through the music that these Jamaicans can vent years of pent-up suffering, dehumanization, and frustration under the white man’s hegemony.

Adding to the mix of influential Jamaican Reggae artists is newcomer Humbleton, who hails from the parish of Hanover.

Humbleton proclaims his calling was music and with his innate passion for the culture; he wants to spread positive messages and uplift the youths of Jamaica. His latest single and visual for “Future Jamaica,” promotes good vibe and positive upliftment and also highlights the changes, he wishes to see when it comes to the suffering of the less fortunate. He describes his fans as positive and conscious minded people and is personally passionate about helping others find value in themselves.

Humbleton also has his sights on charitable endeavors, as he aims at making donations to provide necessities to those in need. Humbleton has his sights set on leaving a legacy behind; it’s the motivation behind sharing his message, and with hopes of collaborating with others that share the same desire to inspire the world through music.