Island: Shaggy – Use Me

Shaggy just messed it up for all the men with a dollar and a dream a.k.a. the scrubs. In his new music video for his latest single, “Use Me,” the Grammy award-winning Dancehall legend, tells women to leave the men they have at home if they can’t buy them the things they want.

The Jay Will directed-visual features a rich African man, who throws around his money and wealth in Instagram videos to get the attention of these women. And since Instagram is the home of the sugar daddy chasers, it wasn’t hard for the rich man to catch himself a fish.

“Use” me arrives on the heels of Shaggy’s win at the 61st GRAMMY Awards for Best Reggae Album for 44/876, a collaboration with Sting.

The irresistibly single is off Shaggy’s recently announced solo album, Wah Gwaan?!, available May 10, 2019 via The Cherrytree Music Company, Brooklyn Knights Entertainment, and 300 Entertainment.