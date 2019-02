Trinidadian Soca sensation Kes, well-known for his recent smash hit “Hello,” returns with another gem, this time he taps Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea for support.

In the accompanying video, the two connect and show off their chemistry on the beautiful islands of Trinidad and Jamaica, and I can’t say we’re not jealous.

“Close to Me” was penned by Kess, Shenseea, Machel Montano, and more.

Watch the Loggo Lionel-directed video below: