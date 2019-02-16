Island: Dexta Daps – No Underwear

Dancehall artist Dexta Daps unleashes a frisky music video for his kinky new single, “No Underwear.”

In the clip, Dex vibes with a woman in a party, who throws everything back at him. To cool the heat, the two drifts off into a private room to release the tension. Things get even hotter when another woman join them in a jacuzzi tub.

“She seh, she nah wear no underwear… Seh she want the big ting under there,” Dexta sings. “Put her legs in the air like chandelier… what a gal caan f**k.”

What a night!