With a dedicated vision and mission to give light to youth living in poverty, Grammy Award-winning Reggae legend Buju Banton has launched The Buju Banton Foundation.

“Born in abject poverty I know what it is for a child to go without basic necessities. I also know what it is to be a youth with big dreams and lots of determination,” states Banton. “Unfortunately, daunted and unable to achieve your destiny, due to lack of a helping hand. It is not an easy road, my children. However, Jah has blessed me. I have made it my mission through the Buju Banton Foundation, to help, by giving light to youth living in the darkness of poverty. Through provision of food, clothing, healthcare, and education. Thus ensuring they too have equal opportunities to succeed”

Never forgetting the poverty of his childhood years, Banton has used his music to serve as a voice for the voiceless, through messages of unity, perseverance, and hope. The Buju Banton Foundation is an extension of his uplifting and charitable heart. The Foundation was established to ensure at-risk youths, age range newborn to twenty years old, have equal opportunities for success through skills training and educational opportunities.

Focused on implementing programs that will develop, nurture, advance the best interest of at-risk youth, while teaching them life skills, Buju Banton sees this as the best way to enable them to become successful contributors to society. Selecting an experienced team of professionals who also holds the same vision and passion about the Foundation’s mission, Buju Banton’s board of directors are already hard at work.

“I love to see brothers and sisters, looking out for one another, that’s the way it should be not contrary, stop tearing down each other,” Banton adds.

Banton was released from prison last month (Dec. 2018) after serving eight years at the McRae Correctional institution. Shortly after his release, he released a statement making it very clear that his main focus upon his release is his music.

“Having survived, I want to share the good news and strength of my music,” he said. “I just want to continue making music, which I’ve devoted my life to. I look forward to the opportunity to say a personal thanks to my fans and everyone who supported me.”