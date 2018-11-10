Afrobeat Artist Nedessy Drops New Music Video ‘Bazooka’

Female Afrobeat artist Nedessy drops of the music video for her new single, “Bazooka,” a song that sees her spilling braggadocios lyrics about her body parts.

“He trying to be my baby Daddy / Telling me I make him happy,” Nedessy voices in the visual as she reminds suitors that she got that good good.

As Afrobeats continues to gain popularity in mainstream America, artists like Davido, Wizkid and Runtown remain the premier and exclusive names at the top of the burgeoning genre. Nonetheless, Nedessy is looking to change that. Born in Paris, France and residing in the DC Metro- area, Nedessy provides a more profound interpretation of Afrobeat with her unique perspective of Hip-Hop, Trap, and EDM. It is this perspective that may give her an advantage in the near and long-term. Her sound is a fusion of the aforementioned genres, and her writing ability is nothing short of exceptional. She has been awarded several times for songwriting including winning the International Songwriters Award from L’institute Francais du Marco. She is well versed in three instruments including the piano. Regardless, it is Nedessy’s fun-filled attitude that continues to win over fans. Many Afrobeat enthusiasts have compared her to 80’s Hip-hop legend, Roxanne Shante. Similar to the legendary Female MC at the time of her reign, Nedessy is a new female artist in a new genre dominated by men; men that many believe she can outperform.