Weezy Day is finally here!

Superstar Rapper Lil Wayne finally releases his long-awaited and long-delayed album, ‘Tha Carter V.’ The Set arrives following the settlement of a lengthy legal battle with Birdman and Cash Money as well as on Wayne’s 36th birthday.

Despite the wait, ‘Tha Carter V’ arrives with a bang with features from Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, XXXTentacion, Snoop Dogg, Ashanti, Nivea, and his daughter Reginae.

‘Tha Carter V’ is released via Wayne’s imprint Young Money and distributed by Universal Records. Wayne now owns his imprint solely as part of his settlement with Birdman.

The project was a labor of love for the Grammy Award-winning artist: “I always give y’all all of me, but with this album, I’m giving you more than me,” he said. “You gotta always remember that this is years of work. This is four, five, six years of work that you’ll be listening to. I hope you enjoy it. You don’t have to love it, you don’t even have to like it, just hope you enjoy it.”

Wayne celebrated the release of ‘Tha Carter V’ and his 36th birthday last night at Hubble Studios in Los Angeles. The party, nicknamed “Wayne’s World,” featured many of the rapper’s favorite things…. traditional New Orleans food (as catered by Trap Kitchen), candy and marihuana bar while a skate ramp outside played host to tricks and ollies from skateboarders all night. And just when you that was all, the party also featured two real life goats, dubbing him Greatest of All Time.

Custom Bumbu cocktails were flowing all night as special guests arrived to wish Wayne a very happy birthday. Guests included many of Wayne’s family and close friends including Stevie Wonder, Chris Brown, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Timbaland, Ray J (who gifted Wayne a personalized scooter), Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Redd, Shaggy, Trey Songz, Tiffany Haddish, Draya Michelle and more!

For all the action, see some photos below: