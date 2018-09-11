Enjoying unprecedented success in his fourth decade of rap stardom, E-40 shares the Caribbean-inflected video for “One Night,” featuring Konshens and Ty Dolla $ign.

Riding bouncy, square wave synths over stuttering drums, 40 delivers an addictive club jam with the new single. Setting the scene for his night out, he spits ferocious bars with dancehall singer Konshens unloading an infectious hook and Ty Dolla $ign breezing over a passionate verse. The video portrays a vivid scene of late-night debauchery, with the three artists enjoying the company of beautiful women under neon lights.

Last month, E-40 shared The Gift of Gab, his 28th solo studio album, and the first of three 2018 LPs in the The Definition Series.