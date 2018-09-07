NayStar – Pull Up

NayStar gives ode to her island roots on her new single and video “Pull Up,” a reggae-laden song produced by Devon Powell.

Born in Queens, New York and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, NayStar is also half Trinidadian and “Pull Up” celebrates that side of her cultural heritage. The video finds the songstress showing off her dancehall moves in the club, on the beach, and in a tropical area.

About the song, NayStar says:

“‘Pull Up’ is a vibe. The song was written and produced to make the listeners feel good and want to dance, while incorporating a reggae feel. Being Trinidadian, it’s always important to me to make a few songs that represent my culture. “Pull Up” was produced by Devon Powell, who is like an uncle to me. I told him I wanted to do a reggae track and he sent me this one. I could not pass it up. The song is sexy, enticing & fun! I wrote it with the intention of incorporating how we talk today while still wanting to keep the old school reggae vibe. It’s definitely one of my favorite songs.”

NayStar loves making music that intertwines Pop, R&B and reggae. Aside from singing, she is also a songwriter, professional dance choreographer & fitness nutrition coach.