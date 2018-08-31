PREMIERE: Sade Serena – Swerve ft. Elephant Man

Following her 2016 EP Jerk Sauce (which featured the “Dum“) and her 2017 offering “Come Through,” South Miami songstress Sade Serena returns with a brand new R&B/Dancehall bop titled “Swerve” featuring reggae star Elephant Man.

The song is perfect for the next dancehall party and captures that heated moment while slow-whining on a dance partner: “Ooo let it swerve on your body baby/ Ooo feel feel the curves on my body,” she sings on the hook. Midway through, dancehall artist Elephant Man appears on the track, adding a fresh island flow.

Stream below:

Photo: Instagram

IG: @sade__serena