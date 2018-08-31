Eminem Surprises With New Album, ‘Kamikaze’

Rap superstar Eminem returns with the surprise album, Kamikaze, and he’s doing what he does best.

The lyrical masterpiece features 13 songs with features from Royce Da 5’9”, Joyner Lucas, and Jessie Reyez. The Dr. Dre-executive produced set also features the record “Venom,” the theme song from the Marvel Comics’ upcoming superhero film.

“Tried not 2 overthink this…enjoy,” Eminem tweeted as he shared the new project.

Kamikaze arrives less than a year of the release of Em’s last LP, Revival.

Stream Marshall’s surprise album below: