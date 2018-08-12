Ayo Jay Drops Feel-Good Ladies Anthem, “Let Him Go”

“Your Number” hitmaker Ayo Jay drops off another banger, this one called “Let Him Go.”

Lifted off his upcoming EP, Lazy Genius, the Afrobeat-infused track serves as an empowerment anthem for women while maintaining a fun and feel good vibe.

Nigeria’s Boy Wonder, who is currently based in New York, vocally shines on the captivating instrumental as he tries to win the heart of his love interest by convincing her to forget men from the past and to ride this new wave with him. This is just the perfect wooing song guys.

“Girl you are a diamond / Girl you are a star,” he declares in his lyrics.

“The next single from my Lazy Genius EP is this banger called “Let Him Go”. This 🔥🔥🔥is especially for the ladies…” Ayo Announced.

‘Lazy Genius’ Tracklist:

The Vibe No Feelings Ft. Akon & Safaree Let Him Go 10 Over 10 Ft. Rotimi Don’t Know Why Ft. James Yammouni & Faydee It’s Okay Correct G Ft. Davido, Olamide & Gabzy

