Video: Sean Paul x DJ Frass – “House Party”

Sean Paul teams with DJ Frass for “House Party,” the latest single from Frass’ chart-topping “Road To Success” album. Keeping with the song’s theme, the companion music video sees Seanie P and a ton of people enjoying a lit house party, which includes a swimming pool, alcoholic beverages and tons of fun.

“The girl them mi gi’ them love long / Done know the tonic it strong / Run the program,” Sean P delivers. “Turn up the sound yeah man / Gal them a bounce and gallang / Me a tell you say / Gal up inna the place.”

Purchase DJ Frass’ ‘Road To Success’ Here and watch the “House Party” video below: