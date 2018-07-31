Video: Jah Cure feat. Phyllisia Ross – Risk It All

Talented independent artist Phyllisia Ross teams with reggae star Jah Cure once again, this time for the sublime and conscious lover’s lullaby, “Risk It All.” The accompanying music video captures the everlasting bond between two friends (male & female), who have been rocking together since they were youths. It centers on their allegiant bondage over their lifetime as they sing a tale about doing whatever it takes for love to flourish.

Produced by Jah Cure For Iyah Cure Production, “Risk It All” will appear on Jah Cure’s upcoming album with VP Records and will be included in this year’s 25th Anniversary of Reggae Gold.

“Risk it All, is a perfect re-introduction to Jah Cure and his upcoming release,” said Stephen Chin, project manager at VP Records. “The song has all of the elements that his fans love and the added vocals of Phyllisia Ross make it a scorching summer jam.”

Ross and Grammy-nominated Jah Cure previously collaborated on the hit singles “Call on Me” and “Unconditional Love.”