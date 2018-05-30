What’s Up With Jaheim? New Photos of Singer Concerns Fans

After being off the radar for a few years, warm-voiced R&B crooner Jaheim (of “Put That Woman First” “Fabulous” fame) has resurfaced on social media, but his gaunt appearance is startling some fans.

Recent photos show Jah looking skinnier than we once remembered him, but upon inspection of his IG page, the singer is living a more holistic, vegan lifestyle. His weight loss is a testament to new pastures in his life.

“Traveling thru life looking from the inside vs the outside observing in and I’m enjoying the great adventures of JA-Heim,” he writes in an IG post. “I’m loving every bit of it yes my ups and downs now watch all my turn arounds trouble don’t last always.”

He also mentions that music is a thing of the future, promising a single to hit radio sometime soon.

“New music is in the air and it’s traveling from me to your ears my heart to your heart can you feel the pulse running through your spine all the way to your BiG toe haha well I feel it all in my shoes,” he continues.

“Jaheim is gonna make you smile once more,” he adds. “New single coming soon to mainstream radio. [I] cannot wait till you all get a chance to see the progress and New approach to the music you will be so addictive to so get ready.”

Good to know Jaheim’s new “medium” size is due to healthy reasons and not harmful ones.