Jamaican dancehall star Tifa throughs a “JA Party” on her beautiful island and we’re completely jealous. Beautiful women, drinks, and music occupy the video’s set as Tifa delivers her intoxicating melodies.

“JA Party” will appear on Tifa’s upcoming album, Curried Goat & Champagne, due out August 10th via Birchill Records/Zojak World Wide.

Purchase “JA Party” here.