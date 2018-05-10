It looks like Ariana Grande and rapper Mac Miller’s two-and-a-half year relationship has come to an end.

According to reports, the former couples busy work schedule was the main reason for their split, but they have remained good friends.

“They love each other dearly and that will continue to be the case but, again… just as close friends,” a source told TMZ.

Ariana and Mac first met when they collaborated on her single “The Way,” in 2013, and went public with their relationship in September 2016. They went through some tumultuous times in their relationship, namely the terror attack following one of Ariana’s shows in Manchester, England in May 2017. In the wake of the horrific attack, which took the lives of 23 people, Mac rarely left Ariana’s side – supporting her as she struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine last year, Ariana spoke about their mutual love for each other, which began when they first met but evolved into a romantic one.

“I met him when I was 19,” she said. “We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

Arianna attended the recent Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night — she had previously ditched glitzy events since the Manchester tragedy.

“I’m so grateful to be back,” the 24-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the event. “I’m feeling great – this is my first Met (Gala).”