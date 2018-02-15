EXCLUSIVE: YFN Lucci Brings ‘Trap de Soleil’ To The Heart of Atlanta































Ever seen a Giraffe in the Hood?

In true Atlanta fashion, culture phenom YFN Lucci introduced ‘Trap de Soleil’ to the city – and the city responded. In droves, fans came dressed in their finest Southern ensembles to celebrate with the ‘Everyday We Lit’ singer’s risqué, circus-themed party.

Hanging strippers draped the ceilings while others, dripped in animal print body paint, roamed around – Some danced in florescent lion cages. Outside – in the back – the city’s best Jamaican food was served while the stage inside filled with Atlanta’s biggest stars: Quavo and Takeoff filled aside Lucci in brotherhood fashion. Lil Boosie and Trouble positioned stage right, just shy of the limelight. And, dressed in all white, Kash Doll stole the show (her latest feature on Big Sean’s ‘So Good’ is flames).

Seven hundred feet to the East were huge white letters that spelled out ‘YFN Lucci’ and just above the letters, beyond the tent, stood the tallest giraffe the hood has ever seen. And slightly to the left, Singersroom was able to speak to Reginae Carter, Jacob Latimore, Zonnique and Cam Kirk about what brought them out to help YFN Lucci celebrate his special G-day. See the enchantment for yourself and what the celebrities had to spill below: