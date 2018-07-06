EXCLUSIVE: Dondria Talks Upcoming Project, Life, Growth, More (Video + Photos)

Singer/songwriter Dondria Nicole is celebrating the anniversary of her 2017 EP, The Day of the Don. Released last Fourth of July, the EP signified her return to the spotlight after taking a couple of years off. This time around, she’s following up with A Tale of Hearts, a highly anticipated project that will be released in the near future.

The Day of the Don and A Tale of Hearts are not simply EPs but symbols of Dondria’s growth. They display the difference between the young girl who once sung about love and the grown woman who has truly lived life. All of what she has learned throughout the years can be heard in Dondria’s latest music, making her a more experienced singer.

“With A Tale of Hearts, I’m making it for the people. I’m back to making music that’s relatable and experiences that we all go through,” Dondria tells Singersroom in a new exclusive interview. “We don’ all had a crush on somebody, we don’ all had our heart broken. That’s what I’m good at. I’ve tried other things, and I feel like you know what’s true to you and the people know too.”

With over a decade in the music industry, Dondria is stepping up to give the people the relationship-centered bangers and love songs that she’s known and celebrated for. She has a lot of exciting things coming up and hopes that A Tale of Hearts is received just as well as The Day of the Don was last year; and her debut studio album Dondria vs. Phatfffat back in 2010.

Watch the full exclusive video interview above and click below to see beautiful shots from our photo shoot.

Video + Photo credit: Halle, HD Fatz, and Boogz