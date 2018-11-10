Singersroom is known for highlighting various artists and capturing their soulful sounds through reviews, videos, and interviews. With the intention to connect artists and their fans, Singersroom decided to celebrate R&B songstress Nivea on Monday, November 5th, with a curated #MyRoom experience.

As influencers, fans, and family of Nivea entered the #homebymartell, the ambiance was filled with 90’s R&B as a collection of Nivea’s hits ranging from ‘21 Questions’ to ‘Don’t Mess With My Man’ played over the sound system. Nivea was serenaded by artist Siergio right before she sat with the host for the night, entrepreneur and influencer Daybella, to tell us all about her journey back to R&B.

As a Mother of four, she went on a career hiatus, but her creative side remained dear to her heart. From homeschooling to artist management, Nivea surprised everyone when she graced us with her soulful vocals on “Dope New Gospel;” a track on Lil Wayne’s long-awaited new album ‘The Carter V.’ The creation of the track from her perspective wasn’t planned but has served as an introduction to her return to R&B. As she recently released her new single and visual, “Circles,” her energy Monday night displayed that she isn’t just another artist making a comeback, but a veteran reintroducing her artistry.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Check out photos from the event!