Vanessa Bling Talks New ‘Still Standing’ EP, Touring, and Personal Life

Caribbean artist Vanessa Bling sits down with Singersroom to discuss her latest EP Still Standing and her personal life. Recently, Vanessa dropped her latest single, “10 Bags,” which set her fans up for the new EP. Her project features six tracks that capture what she’s been through and where her mind is currently.

For those who are not in the know, Vanessa Bling aka Gaza Strip had some trouble with the authorities at the beginning of her career which also forced her to take a break from the music industry. Now, she’s back to reclaim her spot and Vanessa did not disappoint.

With the video for “10 Bags” already out, Vanessa plans on releasing a couple more songs from the EP. She’s also plotting a Caribbean tour, that will eventually go to Europe and the United States. She will also do a 3-month African trek. Vanessa is ready for everything that’s deemed hers and plans not to miss any opportunities this time around.

Watch our exclusive interview below:

Watch video for “10” Bags:

