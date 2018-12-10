Atlanta-based R&B group, Hamilton Park recently hosted a “Strobe Lights” video viewing party & unplugged performance. Held at Blu Lagoon Bar & Bistro in Atlanta, the group partnered with Singersroom to bring an intimate viewing experience and panel, moderated by Joy Young of Playtime Talent Group and Josh King of Singersroom.

Attendees included various entertainment tastemakers and influencers in Atlanta, including Grammy Award-winning producer John “SK” Mcgee, who adds “Strobe Lights” to his credits. Also in attendance was Mr. Hanky, producer of the highly popular #1 Urban record “Smile” by Lil Duval, VP of Urban A&R at Atlantic Records, Chris Jones; owner of Trilogy Cigar Bar, Henry Stokes; on-air personality at iHeart Radio’s 96 The Beat, Jazzy T; Dash Radio’s The Jawn Joi, and many others.

This event was powered by Playtime Talent Group and Lost In Music.

Check out the exclusive video from the event.

See Photos from the event

Photography Credits: Kola Adetola of A.Kola Productions & iCapture Booth