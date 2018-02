Kranium returns with the catchy love song, “No Odda.” The single features Wayne Wonder’s classic hit “No Letting Go.”

Introducing the track’s infectious mood, Kranium displays its lyrics in a playful lyric video. The video’s graphics were designed by 7Lemons.

The Atlantic signee will be touring in Australia in March with his first tour stop being in Melbourne on March 29th. in addition, Kranium plans on releasing more new music this year – including a brand new project, later this Spring.