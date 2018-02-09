Chris Brown Joins King Combs For “Love You Better”

Christian “King” Combs taps R&B sensation Chris Brown for his latest single, “Love You Better.” The collaboration samples Schoolly D’s 1985 classic, “P.S.K. What Does It Mean?” which was also sampled by Case and The Notorious B.I.G.

While Chris sings, “You’re the only one I need. Can’t nobody make me feel, the way you’re making me feel,” King chimes in letting his lady know that she will always be his number one.

At just 19, Christian continues to display his love for old-school hip-hop; the single also features samples from Kool Keith’s “Ease Back” and Nas’ “Take It In Blood.”

Earlier this year, Chris released his confessional “State of The Union” single.

Listen to “Love You Better” below: