Chris Brown Delivers His “State of the Union”

On the heels of President Donald Trump’s “State of the Union” speech, Grammy-winning R&B artist Chris Brown shares his own personal tale.

With Goapele’s 2004 track for “Closer” providing the backdrop, Breezy sings about issues (past & present) he’s still dealing with and acknowledges that God is steering him now.

“Everyday I’m feeling like I can’t breathe,” he sings. “I can’t get no sleep / Got the weight of the world on me / But it’s alright…./ It ain’t a surprise…”

He later coos, “Just go ahead and let God in / He got us.”

Not that Brown was making good music in the past, but lately he seems to be singing with a newfound passion that captivates the soul.