NEW RELEASE: Justin Timberlake – ‘Man of the Woods’ (Stream)

Following several releases, including ‘Filthy,’ ‘Supplies,’ and ‘Say Something,’ Pop/Soul superstar Justin Timberlake unwraps his fifth solo studio album, Man of the Woods.

The 16-song set features appearances from Alicia Keys (“Morning Light”) and Chris Stapleton (“Say Something”), with production from Timbaland, Danja, Pharrell Williams, and Chad Hugo.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. It’s personal,” Timberlake affirmed in a previously released promo video.

He also told beats 1, “It’s definitely the most introspective record I’ve made. Every album I’ve done before that was about aspiration…Everything before Man of the Woods is aspiration and Man of the Woods really is the inspiration. When you have kids, all of a sudden, you’re faced with your own childhood.”

‘Man of the Woods’ comes five years after Timberlake’s last outing, ‘The 20/20 Experience.’

Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 4. He is also set to launch the 27-city “The Man Of The Woods Tour” on March 13, 2018 in Toronto.

Stream ‘Man of the Woods’ via iTunes.