Justin Timberlake Announces “The Man Of The Woods Tour”

Pop/soul superstar Justin Timberlake announces the 27-city “The Man Of The Woods Tour” set to kick off on March 13 in Toronto. The trek will make stops in major cities like Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Boston, Miami, and Houston, before wrapping in his hometown of Memphis on May 30.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, January 16 at Ticketmaster.com. Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club and American Express members are eligible for pre-sale ticket purchases starting Wednesday, January 10th. For complete The Man Of The Woods Tour VIP packages information or to purchase, visit www.VIP.justintimberlake.com.

Timberlake’s last tour was the critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.

The “Man Of The Woods Tour” is named after Timberlake’s forthcoming album, Man Of The Woods, set for release on February 2. Headed by the Timbaland and Danja-produced single, “Filthy,” the LP provides a self-reflective look at Timberlake’s journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences.

Prior to the tour, Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4. This will be his third time performing at the most-watched musical event of the year, making it the highest number of appearances by an individual entertainer.

THE MAN OF THE WOODS TOUR 2018

3/13/2018 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

3/18/2018 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

3/21/2018 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

3/25/2018 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

3/27/2018 – Chicago, IL – United Center

3/31/2018 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

4/2/2018 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

4/4/2018 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

4/8/2018 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

4/12/2018 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14/2018 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

4/24/2018 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

4/28/2018 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

5/2/2018 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5/2018 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

5/7/2018 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

5/9/2018 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

5/11/2018 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

5/14/2018 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

5/15/2018 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

5/18/2018 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

5/19/2018 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

5/23/2018 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

5/27/2018 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

5/30/2018 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum