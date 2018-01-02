Justin Timberlake to Celebrate Super Bowl Performance and Birthday With New Album

Talk about perfect timing!

Pop/Soul star Justin Timberlake will release his fifth solo studio album, Man of the Woods, on February 2nd, a sentimental and strategic street date.

Two days before the release (Jan. 31), Timberlake will turn 37, and two days after the release he will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 4.

Timberlake announced the new project on Tuesday with an online video detailing the inspiration behind the new body of work.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. It’s personal,” Timberlake says in the clip which sees him enjoying his solitude as he walks through winter and summer landscapes and sits beside a fire.

The teaser also features longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams raving over an unidentified song on the album, stating, “This is a smash!”

The first single from ‘Man of the Woods’ will launch on Friday.

‘Man of the Woods’ will be Timberlake’s first release since 2013’s ‘The 20/20 Experience.’