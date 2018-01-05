Justin Timberlake Drops “Filthy” Single and Music Video

The campaign for Justin Timberlake’s fourth studio album, Man Of The Woods, has launched. The Pop/Soul superstar unleashes the new single and music video for “Filthy,” the first release from his forthcoming LP.

The energetic and future sound single was produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja with additional writing from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson.

“Haters gonna say it’s fake,” he sings, referencing the popular meme. “Your friends, my friends, and they ain’t leavin’ till six in the mornin’.”

In the accompanying visual, set in 2028 and directed by Mark Romanek, Timberlake plays a tech boss and presents his latest innovation to the world at the Pan-Asian Deep Learning Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. His creation, a multi-functioning robot, shows off his human-like abilities including dancing like the moonwalk, kicking a ball, and pouring a glass of water. After breaking it down and lighting up his body, he caps off the impressive performance with a highly-choreographed routine.

“Filthy” will be followed by three new songs and visuals released weekly starting Jan. 18, while Man of the Woods is due Feb. 2, two days before Timberlake performs at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Feb. 4 and two days before his after his birthday (Jan 29). The follow-up to 2013’s The 20/20 Experience is set to feature a fusion of “traditional American rock with modern influences” from The Neptunes, Timbaland, Chris Stapleton, and Alicia Keys.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” explained Timberlake. “It’s personal.”