PREMIERE: Ikaya – Leave You Alone Feat. Jesse Royal











R&B/Reggae singer Ikaya premieres the music video for her latest single, “Leave You Alone,” featuring breakout Jamaican singer Jesse Royal.

In the Nile Saulter and Jason Panton-directed visual, shot in the beautiful hills of Kingston, Jamaica, Ikaya delivers bold vocals, coupled with intoxicating melodies over the feel-good track. She sings about being a side chick, but things changed after the man fell deeply for her, leading to his broken heart.

“Had it all on the low, I was your side chick,” she sings. “And then you gave me your heart, and that’s when it spilled from me / I wasn’t fully broken, but it had some scars and some chips.”

Plain and simple; women can play this game too!

Portrayed as the man Ikaya is trying to reach, Jesse Royal rides his motorcycle to a studio where he performs his verse ending with the sentiment “its best I leave you alone.”

“Shooting the video in the hills of Jamaica truly captured the essence of the song,” said Ikaya about the clip. “The blend of the scenery and the ambiance really provides the viewer with a real connection with the feelings that I felt while writing and recording the track. Jesse Royal’s presence and performance is nothing short of complimentary.”

“Leave You Alone” is featured on the 2017 Reggae Gold compilation album.

Ikaya has made a mark in the R&B and Reggae over the past several years with various songs including “Ain’t Giving Up,” which was in the top five on the European Reggae Charts for weeks.

Jesse Royal has become a name to watch in music, coming up under the late, great producer Fatis Burrell. In 2014 he was introduced on “Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire Presents: Jesse Royal—Royally Speaking.” After achieving tens of millions of YouTube views with singles off that release, he made his solo debut in October 2017 with ‘Lily of da Valley,” a project that channels a more contemporary street style of reggae.

Ikaya is currently working on a studio album with VP Records.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow Ikaya:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ikaya1soul/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IKAYAMUSIC/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IkayaOfficial