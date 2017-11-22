Grammy-winning R&B songstress Ashanti barked on a fan over the weekend while on a tour stop in Honolulu, Hawaii.

During her performance at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, the 37-year-old had three men blindfolded and sitting on chairs on stage to which she gave them individual lap dances.

Fans were throwing cash on the stage during the routine, especially one man, and Ashanti singled him out with a stern warning.

“Let me tell you something – stop, stop stop,” as she tells the DJ to cut the music before telling the man, “Yo, Ima need you to stop throwing that money, I am not a f**king stripper, OK?”

Following Ashanti’s remarks, you can hear a female fan say in the background, “she acting like a stripper.”

According to TMZ, the folks making it rain were employees of a nearby strip club called Ballarrinas, and the owner did not approve of Ashanti’s comments.

In an IG post, the owner — Dyamin Thomas — said … “WAIT Ashanti ain’t that you in your background video throwing money? And aren’t you giving a lap dance? Lmfao .. she ain’t say nothing to me but you gonna pick on the small white boy lol my DJ ? Damn.”

“You broke hearts tonight, girl,” Thomas continued, adding that those who threw money did so in an effort to “show love and that’s how it’s done [in Hawaii.]”

Ashanti’s tour mate Ja Rule had some fun with the money thrown on stage, insisting his DJ will make well use of it.

See below dates let on Ashanti and Ja Rule’s tour: