NEW RELEASES: Omarion, T-Pain, Maurice Moore, Whitney Houston, and Diana Ross

Omarion continues his cuffin’ season movement with the release of ‘Care Package 4 (CP4),’ the latest body of work from the reignited R&B artist, a veteran with nearly two decades in the business. Headed by the single, “Open Up,” an infectious gem, the EP features four songs including “Flight” and “Been Around,” produced by Smash David, and “Soul,” produced by Neenyo.

“I have done a lot in my career,” the R&B crooner said in a short video to go along with the release. “I’ve done so much in my career that, the meaning of everything has changed. It’s way more personal.”

‘CP4’ arrives after a regrouping period for Omarion; His fifth studio album, Reasons, was inexplicably held hostage, forcing him to venture out on his own for a new creative space. He established Omarion Worldwide, the official hub for all things Omarion: Music, Video, Original Content and Signature Merchandise.

T-pain returns with ‘OBLiViON,’ six years after releasing his last album, 2011’s ‘rEVOLVEr.’ Backed by the latest single, “Textin’ My Ex,” featuring R&B powerhouse Tiffany Evans, the 16-song effort also features appearances from Chris Brown, Wale, and Ty Dolla $ign, and others.

In August, T-Pain said that this would be his final album on RCA. “A lot of it’s produced by Dre Moon, he’s a new producer,” Pain said at the time. “It was supposed to be a collab mixtape between him and I but then once some of the songs started getting to the label, the label was like, ‘Oh, this is a f*cking album!’ And this would be my last album on the label. So, for them to accept this, I’m like, oh, alright I’m free after this.”

Prior to the album’s arrival, the two-time Grammy winner finished an acoustic tour to showcase his vocals in raw form. There is Auto-Tune on OBLiVION, but the acoustic tour helped in waking people up to the fact that the device is a tool, not a disguise.

Emerging Canadian singer/songwriter Maurice Moore releases his much-anticipated new mixtape, The Amber Room. Led by the singles “Little More” and “Thotline,” the 13-track project blends modern-day R&B, Hip Hop, and nostalgic harmonies that are reminiscent of the 90s to create an eclectic and well-rounded body of work.

When asked about the inspiration behind the project, Maurice says: “The Amber Room became a metaphor for this journey/treasure hunt that we all face in trying to find meaning and a sense of purpose in our lives. It was a room that was made out of precious gold that the nazis seized during WW2, and it has never been seen since. Modern day treasure hunters are still searching for it to this day. I view The Amber Room as a state of mind, as a treasure that never stops giving. Ironically I found myself through the creation of this project, which the world now gets to hear. I tell my story of self-discovery through the lens of my romantic relationships, my family dynamic, my own troubles, and my summer obsession. I hope you love the mixtape as much I loved creating it, I poured my heart into it .”

Moore’s musical journey started a while back as a songwriter — he has penned songs for artists such as Justine Skye and Marques Houston and collaborated with Kehlani.

A brand new collection of Whitney Houston songs, including live and studio recordings and special features, appears on the new album, Whitney Houston – I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the iconic film The Bodyguard.

Arriving via a partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, Legacy Recordings, and Warner Bros., the project chronicles the late icon’s peak achievements including never-before-released live recordings from Whitney’s historic The Bodyguard Tour (1993-1995); alternate versions of the audio recordings from the “The Bodyguard” film; an alternate version of a remix of “I’m Every Woman”; additional artwork and more.

Originally released on November 17, 1992, The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album, co-executive produced by Whitney Houston and Clive Davis, was the first album verified by SoundScan to sell more than one million copies in a single week, won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide (and is certified 17x Platinum in the US by the RIAA) and is the top-selling soundtrack album of all-time.

Soul/R&B legend Diana Ross celebrates her iconic legacy and accomplishments with the new album, ‘Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection.’ The 15-song collection includes some of her biggest hit recordings. ‘Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection’ also includes a new dance/club remix of her #1 hit “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” which she says is a special gift to her fans.

“I send this special gift to you all. This collection of songs is from my heart to yours and I send my love and thanks and appreciation to you for my joyous amazing journey, it’s so much fun,” says Ms. Ross.