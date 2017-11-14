Maurice Moore – Thotline

Canadian singer/songwriter Maurice Moore follows up the recently released offering, “Little More,” with the seductive new single, “Thotline,” both set to appear on his forthcoming EP ‘The Amber Room,’ due out Friday 11/17.

On “Thotline,” produced by Nique Music and Troy Taylor, Moore delivers infectious vocals about his hookups while also showcasing his rapping skills.

“It’s about time that you take my number baby / So if you ever need to reach me, Shawty you can hit my thotline,” he sings.

Moore’s musical journey started a while back as a songwriter — he has penned songs for artists such as Justine Skye and Marques Houston and collaborated with Kehlani.

Born in Springfield, IL and raised in Ottawa, Maurice spent his formative years balancing football and music.

“I always thought football was the thing,” he admits. “Once I got to Connecticut, I started feeling these weird, mixed emotions. Music was tugging on my heart. I was falling out of love with the game, but I was making some of the best tracks of my life at night. It ended up changing the landscape for me. I jumped off into the next stage of my career at that point.”

Maurice plans to continue creating his own lane by creating “relatable music.

“I want to make listeners happy,” he leaves off. “I think about them getting lost in this and feeling emotion. I’m so human, and I want to relate. I hope I can connect to the world.”ct way.”