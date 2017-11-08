Omarion Drops New Feel-Good Single “Open Up”; Readies ‘Care Package 4’

Omarion drops the bouncy, Afrobeat/island vibe new single, “Open Up,” an infectious gem that will definitely urge his listeners to shake their tailfeather.

On the offering, penned by O and produced by Anatii, the R&B veteran vocally and melodically sets a feel-good and intimate atmosphere as he invites fans to create a deeper personal connection with his artistry.

“Open Up” is the first release from Omarion’s upcoming 4-song project, ‘Care Package 4 (CP4).’ Other songs are “Flight” and “Been Around,” produced by Smash David, and “Soul,” produced by Neenyo.

'CP4' arrives after a regrouping period for Omarion; His fifth studio album, Reasons, was inexplicably held hostage, forcing him to venture out on his own for a new creative space. With his dedicated fans at the core of why he loves to perform, he established Omarion Worldwide, the official hub for all things Omarion: Music, Video, Original Content and Signature Merchandise.

His yearly installment, ‘CP4,’ is the first body of work from a reignited Omarion, a veteran with nearly two decades in the business.

Listen to “Open Up” below and pre-order ‘CP4’ here: