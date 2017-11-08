Did Tyrese Really Get $5 Million From Will And Jada? Sources Say No

There seems to be some controversy about comments recently made by Tyrese, claiming he received $5 million from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett.

“When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing……,” Tyrese recently wrote on Instagram. “My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat.”

Tyrese, who released a video of himself crying on social media last week, also says the power couple asked him to refrain from posting about his issues.

“You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen….,” he adds. “The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real….”

Contrary to Tyrese’s claims, sources connected to Will and Jada tells TMZ that the sizeable financial support isn’t true, insisting they didn’t give the singer/actor Tyrese any money at all.

Will and Jada, who have been friends with Tyrese for years, are said to be worried that he is having some sort of a breakdown.

There have been no comments from Will or Jada directly about support Tyrese financially.