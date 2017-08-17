LeToya Luckett is blushing from ear to ear.

The R&B songstress and former Destiny’s Child member took to social media recently to announce her engagement to boyfriend Tommicus Walker, and you can just sense her excitement.

“I said, ‘Yes yeeeesssss’ on his Burfday,” LeToya wrote as she shares a photo on Instagram rocking a massive diamond ring. “#issaengagement #GodShowedout #HesaGoodManSavanah #LoveWins #8/16/17.”

The engagement happened during a dinner at Ocean Prime in Dallas, TX, which LeToya had planned for her now fiance’s birthday.

“That one time @letoyaluckett planned a surprise Bday dinner for @iamtwalk2 but he had a bigger surprise for her Congrats y’all!!!,” her brother Gavin Luckett in another post along with video and more photos.

As far as the proposal, Tommicus kept things traditional by getting down on one knee as an emotional LeToya looked on before accepting the proposal and hugged and kissed her future husband.

Other family and friends were in attendance including LeToya’s mother.

This will be LeToya’s second marriage. Her first was with Rob Hillman, who she wed in 2015, but the marriage only lasted two months.