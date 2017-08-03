Report: Beyonce Interested In Becoming NBA Team Owner

Who runs the world? Beyonce, apparently!

This week, sources are saying Beyonce is in talks to potentially buy a stake in her hometown NBA basketball team, The Houston Rockets. The team was put up for sale by the current owner, Leslie Alexander, last month.

If true, this doesn’t come as a surprise: Bey and Jay are basketball fans, as they’re often seen sitting court side at various games, including the Brooklyn Nets, that which Jay-Z bought a small portion in 2004, but then sold his stake in 2013 after starting Roc Nation Sports.

Forbes reports that if Beyoncé backs The Rockets, the franchise would get a major boost in marketing prospects as well as raising the overall value of the team.