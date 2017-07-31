The queen is back. Beyonce may have just given birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June, but the new mother is reportedly getting back to her career, and in a big way.

Per the BeyHive Team, word is that a documentary centered around the last two years of her life is in the works, including her “Formation World Tour” and pregnancy. The doc is expected to stream in full online and be available for purchase.

Our EXCLUSIVE on Beyoncé’s upcoming Documentary, the bidding war between HBO and Netflix & The Formation World Tour! pic.twitter.com/ZS1lja3ZRP — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 28, 2017

Not only this, but reports says Beyonce is also gearing up to voice the character Nala in the live action version of The Lion King as well as offering music for the film. TheBeyHiveTeam also reports the Bey is in talks to produce the African-inspired soundtrack

Our EXCLUSIVE on the $25 million final negotiations for Disney’s Lion King & an African-inspired soundtrack produced entirely by Beyoncé! pic.twitter.com/8u9bdluTh0 — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 31, 2017

This is all is speculation from “sources,” but if true, Bey will be joining an already star-studded Lion King cast including Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumba, and John Oliver as Zazu.