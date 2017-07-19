Usher Allegedly Linked to Herpes Infection Lawsuit

Either Usher has herpes, or someone is really fishing.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the R&B superstar allegedly dropped $1.1 million in a lawsuit that accused him of infecting his partner with the viral infection known as herpes. Filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court in late 2012, the plaintiff, identified as a celebrity stylist, claimed she was in a relationship with the singer and contracted the virus between 2009-2010.

Before the lawsuit was filed, prosecutors claim the plaintiff confronted the defendant with the bombshell after she “developed lesions and blisters in her vagina.” The two continued the relationship after the accused denied carrying the virus.

The singer reportedly met with his doctor after the fact and discovered that he was an “asymptomatic carrier,” meaning he shows no physical traits of the disease.

“In a series of telephone conversations and online chat sessions, [Usher] has apologized for infecting [her] and told her he would take care of things,” the lawsuit said.

Usher married stylist Tameka Foster in 2007 and finalized his divorce after he was accused of cheating in 2009. The singer later married Grace Miguel, in 2015.

If true, the suit offers troubling details about Usher’s health and relationships.

He has yet to comment on the reports!