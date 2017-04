Usher’s hair hasn’t changed much in his 20+ year career; sometimes he rocked a slow-cut fade, and sometimes he grew it out a bit.

But recently he’s debuted a new “hue for his do” recently on IG: blonde highlights up top! The 38-year-old added brown and blond color to his coily do, switching things up a little.

What do you think of Usher’s lighter tresses?