Canadian vocalist Tory Lanez has been on quite a run recently with a No. 1 charting album in 2018 called “LoVE mE NOw,” and a highly-anticipated new project “El Aqua,” set to release late 2019. It’s a moment in time Tory Lanez would like to remember “Forever,” which is ironically the title of his latest single and visual. Produced by Cassius Jay, Forever’s theme is centered around loyalty, brotherhood, and unity among close friends.

No matter how bad the legal case might be or the particular situation, Lanez makes it clear that “he has your back through the thick and thin.” With a smooth chorus and bars that show Lanez’s signature ability to bring balance to being both an R&B singer and emcee, he continues to be one of the new era powerhouses in the modern genres. The video takes the song’s concept and presents an interesting contradiction to Tory’s lyrics. What if somebody you gave your loyalty to decided to switch up on you and got you in a terrible situation?

The visual starts off with a shot of a police car and audio of somebody getting arrested. That was clever foreshadowing as the clip has multiple shots of Lanez and his friends coming up in the criminal underworld from card games in a bar to smoking lavish cigars in luxury suits. Eventually, one of the goons who came up with Lanez turned out to be an informant and had Lanez arrested. To have a track about being loyal to your friends no matter how bad or good the situation might be and to shoot a video with your friend betraying you is a creative way to tackle the good and bad sides of being loyal.

Overall, it’s a quality video for a good song, and it paid homage to classic gangster films such as “Scarface” and “The Godfather” with a “rags to riches” story ending with betrayal from a traitor within the crew.

Written By: Livengoodlivin