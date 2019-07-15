Rapper Cozy the Saint releases two of his three-part EP series, ‘504TUNATE.’

Formerly known as Cozy with the Curls, he changed his name to honor his hometown New Orleans and NFL Sports Team The Saints. Back in 2017, Cozy was featured on the VH1 show “Signed,” which featured music moguls Lenny S. of Rock Nation, Rick Ross of Maybach Music and The Dream. The show took artist through audition and workshops to find the next musical superstar. By the end of the competition, Cozy was presented with a single record deal from Maybach Music group.

After deciding not to sign with the record label Maybach Music, the rapper continued in the limelight with his viral videos “Da Dolphin,” “Emoji Bounce Song,” “Kirk Franklin Praise Dance,” “Shake it for some Oreos,” and “Saints Fan Celebrate,” accumulating over 20 million views on social media.

The two-part EP consist of one having a Hip Hop/Trap vibe and the other half with a Trap and R&B feel. Part one of the EP includes songs “Best Friend” featuring Shoniah Torres covering from Tokyo Vanity’s “That’s My Best Friend” song, “Dr. Miami” and “Ranking Money.” Each song has a playful element to them with a heavy bass and catchy hook. Part two of the EP include three songs as well including “Trouble,” “Persona,” and “No More,” as Cozy gets personal with his feelings with his electric vocals.

Recently relocating to New York, Cozy plans on releasing more music for fans. Be on the lookout for the third part of his EP, with Cozy the Saints’ creative storytelling style and rhythmic flow that is sure to have fans entertained.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Loren Lyons