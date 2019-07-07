Grammy-nominated artist, producer and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole, released the compilation album, ‘Revenge of the Dreamers III.’

Dreamville is an unorthodox record label with a mission of empowering and shifting the narrative and the culture of music. Some of today’s top artist apart of Dreamville include voices J.I.D., Bas, R&B first lady Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Lute, Omen and Cozz; they have accumulated a fan base nationally and globally.

At the beginning of the year, Dreamville started off with a bang as the “Dreamers Sessions” gained popularity among listeners. The success continued to grow as the record label did a noisy take over at the NBA All-Star weekend in Cole’s hometown of North Carolina, including pop up shops with exclusive items and a performance from Cole himself. The southern state was also blessed with an inaugural Dreamville Festival that packed out the Dorothea Dix Park with 40,000 fans present. The concert included Dreamville artists and special guests like 21 Savage, Nelly, Teyana Taylor and more.

From the “Dreamers Sessions,” it birthed an 18-track masterpiece album of musical artists that simply created harmonious art. “Revenge of the Dreamers III” is a cultivation of Trap and R&B sounds. The album starts out with a surprise appearance from Kendrick Lamar and explores the subjects of self-empowerment, love and relationships, ambition, success, and simply having a good time.

Dreamville also released a mini-documentary that showed the process of making the album. Artists and producers were invited to the Tree Sound Studios for 10 days creating music. In the documentary, J. Cole shares that he has never had this experience before and wishes artists would come together more often to just create music.

Cole said in the film, “I know for them sometimes it easy to lose hope as an artist in this game, I feel honestly more things like this would do so much for this music period. The real-life blood of like music is in these unheard-of producers, that’s bubbling and working hard and not getting recognition…. Things like this empower them.”

Listen to the joint Hip Hop and R&B album “Revenge of the Dreamers III” out now, streaming everywhere. The creative process of creating the album will ooze down to listeners ears when they hear the lifting, smoothing beats and bass from the album.

By Loren Lyons