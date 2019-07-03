Grammy-winning producer Mustard just released the star-studded album, ‘Perfect Ten.’

The 10-track project includes artists like Compton newcomer 1TakeJay, Migos with their platinum song “Pure Water,” Elle Mia and Ty Dolla $ign “Surface,” longtime collaborator YG & Tyga feat. A$AP Ferg & ASAP Rocky on “On God,” and ending the album with the stimulating song “Perfect Ten” by the late Nipsey Hussle

Throughout the years, the South L.A. native has produced for many artists including Tyga (Rack City), 2 Chainz (I’m Different), Y.G. (My Hitta), and Ella Mai, who became one of the biggest female R&B artists in 2018.

‘Perfect Ten’ is Mustard’s first solo album on his own record label. Coined with the term “ratchet sound,” this LP includes songs that remind listeners of the West Coast Hip Hop flow with a twist of today’s Hip Hop and R&B sound.

The album is a reflection of Mustard’s life and what he has accomplished in the most recent years, with the success of his business and personal life. Earlier this month, Mustard was honored by Los Angeles City Council President J. Wesson for his longtime commitment to giving back to the community, officially making June 19th, “Mustard Day.” Mustard is in a positive place in his life and is sharing that throughout the album.

“Now my family is good, my mom is good, I paid off my house and bought my dream car. And these songs are probably gonna be the best songs I have made… Perfect tens across the board,” he says.

Mustard will be joining Meek Mill, Future, YG, and Megan Thee Stallion on the Legendary Nights tour, starting Aug. 28th. Enjoy the urban bass of “Perfect Ten” all summer long, out now on all streaming services.



Loren Lyons