Remember the last “Karate Kid” movie, the one with Jaiden Smith and Jackie Chan? Imagine the main character growing up, and not only becoming very efficient in martial arts, but also an effective rapper.

That’s basically the best way to describe Los Angeles rapper and martial artist Jitsu Gaiden. A guy who can not only write a mean punchline but also land a mean punch.

While the rising star has opened for Riff-Raff, The Ying Yang Twins, Roscoe Dash, and 50 Cent, he’s currently promoting his single “She’s A Hustler,” a song that describes his sexual attraction to women who work hard and do what they have to do to better themselves in life.

Earlier this year, he released his mixtape “Timeless Hydroponic Chamber.”

Jitsu has been going full throttle with his passion for music ever since he released his first album back in 2014.

Over the last four years, he has been intermittently releasing albums and mixtapes, including his 2018 mixtape, titled “Nimbus the Mixtape.”

In regards to his martial arts background, Jitsu says that what started as a hobby became something more, leading him to win first and second place medals in the 2018 NAGA martial arts competition.

In fact, his name derives from the Japanese words for ‘technique’ and ‘story,’ which emphasizes the unique persona and methodology that Jitsu uses to musically tell his story and life experiences.

Releases his music through his Frequent Flyers movement, Jitsu hopes to be able to encourage others to tap into their creativity and achieve their goals; similar to the way he’s been successful with combining two of his passions.