In anticipation for his upcoming project, rapper Trap Beckham just released his latest single “Sundress Season.” For the new song, he brought on R&B singer Amara La Negra to spice things up.

Combining Florida and the Caribbean vibes, “Sundress Season” celebrates the hot weather, beautiful ladies, and stylish fashions.

Beckham says that he wanted to give his fans a timeless record with a beat they can dance to.

While very different from his previous works, the song is another piece in his arsenal of party vibe music. However, this time he chose to take a different approach by delivering a new sound for the ladies and incorporating La Negra.

“Sundress Season” serves as the second single for his upcoming project ‘071419.’

A month ago he produced the first single, “Hit It,” which consisted of features from rappers Trina and Tokyo Jetz. The record was accompanied by a music video with all of the Florida natives showing out to the dance track; and DJ Diggem singing the hook.

Beckham rose to fame after the popularity of his 2016 hit “Birthday B****” which led to him signing with Def Jam Records. Within a matter of weeks, the single went viral with celebrity and influential figures celebrating their birthdays to the hit single. The song digitally has been streamed and downloaded over 50 million times.

He followed up with “Lil Booties Matter” featuring DJ Pretty Ricky, which also became a popular hit.

Beckhams says that his new project showcases the growth in his artistry while fueling a music catalog that speaks diversity, great energy and a vibe on each record.

Since the beginning of his career, Beckham has kept with a tradition of releasing his projects annually. His upcoming project, “071419,” represents Beckham’s birthday.

Stream “Sundress Season” below and other outlets here https://empire.lnk.to/SundressSeason