Atlanta native, WooDaRealest debuts his single “Feti$h,” an upbeat hustlers anthem and a sure to be fan favorite. The single is an ode that everybody has a fetish and for his Southside Atlien; it’s a money fetish. The single is one of many in which WooDaRealest plans to deliver with hard-hitting lyrics and melodic flow. His flow not only draws in listeners but also his tone and voice.

The verses describe what he has been through including recently adding a physical scar to him due to emergency surgery. Battling a near-death experience of his appendix rupturing only empowered him to recover and amp up to turbo speed. Originally, the single was released in Fall 2018, but Wooda wasn’t able to focus on his music due to his health recovery. Since then, he has signed with the independent label, No Face No Case, and is ready to have all eyes on him. The initial release grossed 36K+ in Youtube viewership and is expected to double that with the high anticipation of his future music releases.

The single was produced by Ethancx and the video was shot by Leefont Lee. The track is also available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music & Soundcloud and stay connected with WooDaRealest @WooDaRealest on social media.

The No Face No Case label is prepping a compilation project called Case #1, showcasing the three signed artists: Wooda Realest, AC & BV Ty. The project is expected to debut this Summer with individual tracks as well as songs featuring all three artists.

Check out the official music video here: